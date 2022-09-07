Ntsiki Mazwai took to social media to share her two cents on former President Jacob Zuma's legal action against News24 journalist Karyn Maughan

This comes after the Jacob Zuma Foundation filed a case against the well-known journalist and NPA prosecutor Billy Downer for obtaining a confidential medical document

South Africans have flocked to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment sections to react to the famous poet's post and share their thoughts

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her opinion about the Jacob Zuma and News24 journalist legal battle. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai/Instagram, Chesnot/GettyImages, and @karynmaughan/Twitter

Source: UGC

Ntsiki Mazwai is not one to mince her words, even when it comes to politics.

The famous poet has also expressed her heated opinion about the legal battle between former South African President Jacob Zuma and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

According to TimesLIVE, the Jacob Zuma Foundation laid charges against National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa (NPA) prosecutor Billy Downer on Tuesday, 7 September 2022. The publication further reports that Downer allegedly gave Zuma's medical document to Karyn Maughan, implicating her in the case as well.

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki Mazwai didn't sugarcoat her feelings about the controversial case. She blatantly came to the conclusion that Karyn Maughan was wrong by saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"The racist Karyn thought she could abuse black people freely... And violate their personal rights. Because whites are our bosses and we are their dogs. Zuma is not a Bully... Karyn was wrong. Period."

Ntsiki Mazwai shared the following heated tweet on Twitter:

Mzansi peeps share mixed reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's tweet

@LegareThuto said:

"I cannot get over the fact that she went to Dubai to report about the Gupta arrest and when she found that it was all a lie she came back and said nothing. Who is paying her?"

@Madon7Muziwakhe wrote:

"I'm not worried about Karyn, but the complainant who must go and testify and be cross-examined for 2 days, will he attend! He ran away from the Zondo Commission and has been avoiding courts for 16 years "

@brazen_x shared:

"I immediately thought of you and your spot-on criticism of that white woman... Let her take all that heat and smoke at this point in time..."

@Masterzibi posted:

"How much for tweeting such nonsense and degrading your Sense of being? How can Karyn be wrong when the one page letter was part of the court record? Public knowledge. Oh have u ever thought why this old man loves to sing I want my day in court to spill the beans but always runs"

@omphilew016 replied:

"Race card "

@Simpaas commented:

"We just have a toxic media in SA."

@knngubane added:

"Wrong is an understatement, this is criminal."

Ntsiki Mazwai speaks on being Thandiswa Mazwai’s sister, labels herself “The most hated” by Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has always been a sort of black sheep, especially from a family with another celebrity. Ntsiki Mazwai recently compared herself to her sister in terms of popularity.

Thandiswa Mazwai is a beloved Afro-soul musician, while her sister Ntsiki Mazwai is known for her unpopular opinions. The two are treated in opposite ways despite them being sisters.

Ntsiki Mazwai wrote on Twitter that she finds it funny that she gets poorly treated while her musician sister Thandiswa is beloved by South Africans.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News