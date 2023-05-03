The Democratic Alliance wants answers about why an imprisoned KZN councillor is still getting a monthly salary

Mzimuni Ngiba was arrested in 2022 for the murder of ward candidate Siyabonga Mkhize before the 2021 local elections

The eThekwnini municipality said that Ngiba is still receiving a salary because it must follow the letter of the law regarding councillor removal processes

KWAZULU-NATAL - The Democratic Alliance has been set on edge by the revelation that an ANC ward councillor is still being paid even though he is behind bars.

Murder-accused KZN ANC councillor Mzimuni Ngiba still gets a monthly salary from the eThekwini municipality. Image: @GetitRightRea/Twitter & Stock photo/Getty Images

The official opposition party questioned why Mzimuni Ngiba is collecting a monthly salary despite being in custody for the murder of his predecessor Siyabonga Mkhize.

ANC ward candidate gunned down while campaigning for 2021 local elections

Mkhize was the ANC's preferred candidate for Ward 101 in the build-up to the 2021 local government elections. However, in October 2021, Mkhize was gunned down with fellow ANC member Mzukisi Nyanga while door-to-door campaigning, reported TimesLIVE.

Mkhize won the elections after his death, but Ngiba clinched victory in an ensuant by-election.

The Ward 101 councillor was subsequently arrested in May 2022 alongside two accomplices, Sandile Mzizi and Sfiso Vincent Mlondo.

DA wants imprisoned KZN councillor removed from eThekwini council

DA eThekwini Caucus Whip Vincent Mkhize said that Ngiba was still collecting a salary while in prison was concerning for the party, given that taxpayers paid councillors, SABC News reported.

Mkhize added:

"What we are calling for is that this councillor should not continue collecting the salary, and also, the councillor has missed three meetings and should have been removed.”

eThekwini municipality reportedly finalising imprisoned councillor's removal

Municipal Spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said that the eThekwini municipality had to follow legislated processes before a councillor could be removed for misconduct.

Khuzwayo claimed that the council opened itself to legal challenges if it didn't follow the letter of the law. The spokesperson said the eThekwini municipality is in the process of finalising the processes.

South African angered by imprisoned KZN councillor receiving a salary

Below are some comments:

Sharon Struckmeyer asked:

"If he's in jail, he is no longer a ward councillor he is a prisoner like all the rest. How can he still be getting paid when he's not working? No, this government is completely out of control."

Sxola Mbuyane claimed:

"That's what we call soft life, getting paid for being a scapegoat."

Siphokuhle Majuju added:

"He will sing if he stops receiving... He's a hit for a lot of people."

Gino Mzansi Solomon countered:

"Same reason a criminal like FW De Klerk got a salary and state benefits."

Mokone L Komane complained:

"ANC just wants to tell everyone that they are in power therefore, they will do as they please."

