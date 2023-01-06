A retired African National Congress (ANC) councillor was shot 11 times while closing his shop in Gauteng, leaving many shocked

Former Emfuleni Municipality councillor, Abel Seshauke, was shot in the upper chest and declared dead at the crime scene

The murder comes after a hitman was given three life sentences for the murder of another ANC ward councillor in Durban

GAUTENG - A former African National Congress (ANC) councillor was gunned down by unknown assailants on Wednesday, 4 January, leaving many disturbed.

Retired Emfuleni Municipality councillor Abel Seshauke was closing his shop when he was shot 11 times. His death left his family and community members reeling, with many calling for justice to be served.

Family representative, Terrance Maduna, told the Daily Sun that those responsible for the 58-year-old’s death must be brought to book. Seshauke was described as a good man who helped many people in the area.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said a manhunt has been launched to find those responsible. The victim was shot in the upper chest and declared dead at the crime scene.

Masondo said that the motive for the killing is unclear at this stage. However, police appeal for any information that could help with the investigations.

Citizens online are convinced that the killing is political:

Fhatuwani Heritage said:

“Yoh, division is very bad. The killer won't have inner peace till death.”

Charles Mugodi commented:

“Being an ANC member or applying ANC membership is applying for the death sentence and now we remember that suffering under apartheid was better just imagine killing by people we voted them.”

Cebisa Shabangu posted:

“The gangster group is killing each other and the spilling of blood continues.”

Petrus Nhlapo wrote:

“Amagugu Organisation. this is not surprising anymore. Once you join ANC your funeral cover must be updated too.”

Lesetja Senamela Gady Magolo added:

“People who vote ANC are responsible for this because you know these people are always killing each other for your votes but you still vote for them.”

ANC councillor killer convicted

The murder comes after a Durban High Court judge sentenced a hitman to three life sentences following the murder of ANC ward councillor, Sibusiso David Maphumulo. According to IOL, Maphumulo was killed in 2018 while in his vehicle in Umlazi.

Nkosingiphile Gumede was found guilty of murder in six cases, including attempted murder, possession of an unlawful firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and robbery. Judge M Reddy said the sentencing should have deterred other political hits.

EFF Rustenburg councillor shot and killed, party says “no one is immune to the brutality of crime”

Briefly News also reported that members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are mourning the loss of Ward Councillor, Tsietsi Mohulatsi, who was found murdered on Tuesday, 4 October. His body was inside his bakkie at the Freedom Park informal settlement.

Speaking to Briefly News, Provincial Police Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said police have not yet identified suspects in the murder. He said passers-by discovered the victim’s body.

Mokgwabone said the motive of the killing is yet to be determined. Meanwhile, the EFF released a statement calling on law enforcement officials to act speedily to bring the perpetrators to justice.

