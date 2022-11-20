A three-year-old child has fallen victim to a pit bull that attacked him and left him dead in the Free State province

Reports suggest that the pitbull escaped its enclosure and jumped over the fence into a neighbour's yard, and mauled him to death

The police had to act swiftly and take the pit bull owner to safety as community members had gathered at the house demanding answers

A pit bull attacked and killed a three-year-old boy in the Free State province. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The incident comes as calls for pit bulls to be removed from society continue to increase following the recent death of an eight-year-old from Bloemfontein.

According to SABC News, the dogs jumped the fence into a neighbour's yard and attacked the boy, identified as Keketso Saule, who was playing alone. Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli confirmed the incident stating that the boy was declared dead at the scene. The statement read:

“The 3-year-old toddler was certified dead at the scene with severe injuries on the head."

TimesLIVE noted that the police had to act swiftly by removing the dog owner from the scene as angry community members had already gathered at the house to demand answers. Kareli added:

"The dog was removed by its owner and locked away at a place known by the police. Public order police are deployed to the area as the situation is tense."

Social media users are horrified by the news. Many amplified calls for the vicious dogs to be removed from society.

@Khush_ZA wrote:

"I always see Pitbulls pulling their owners. You can't take a pitbull for a walk, it takes you for a walk."

@Sandile_K14 added:

"I was talking to a dog owner this past week, and I told him about the pitbull story; he then said the little boy must have provoked the dog. And this was an educated grown man, there's a mental disorder that these dog lovers suffer from."

