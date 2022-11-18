Owners of pit bulls have been praised by the Pit Bull Federation for handing over their dogs to the SPCA

The federation said that the dog owners surrendered their vicious pets because they were overwhelmed by their unpredictable behaviour

Pit bull owners were encouraged to hand them over to the SPCA after another child was mauled to death on Saturday

The pitbull association praised breed owners for handing their dogs over to the SPCA. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa has praised breed owners who have entrusted the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to care for their dogs.

The federation said that most pit bull owners surrendered their dogs because they could no longer handle their erratic behaviour, reported EWN.

The federation stated that the SPCA is a reputable organisation capable of managing pit bulls, and owners should feel at ease.

Pit bull owners were urged to surrender their dogs to the SPCA after an 8-year-old boy in Bloemfontein was mauled to death on Saturday.

There's been a rapid increase in vicious pit bull attacks on young children in South Africa, but Lins Rautenbach from the federation said those attacks were caused by pit bulls that didn't receive the proper care.

“Passing these dogs along never solved the problem of a potential mauling or a fatality. These dogs belong to people who have become afraid of them, dogs whose needs can no longer be met.”

Rautenbach added that the public is unduly retaliating because the victims did not get justice from the law, and now the breed is under vigilantism attacks from the community.

“When a community has had enough, boiling oil is thrown on the dog, they are bludgeoned to death, they are shot and they are stabbed.”

South Africans weighed in on the story with comments on social media:

@Vanya_16 said:

"Heartbreaking how so many people are surrendering their pit bulls. Poor babies."

@Los_Mochacos asked:

"What will the SPCA do with the pit bulls that people are surrendering? Are we going to see them in Kruger National Park or put them down?"

@Multiplier___ shared:

"Today, I have surrendered 2 of my pits, one male and a pregnant female, to the SPCA. I wanted to wash my hands from the potential harm these dogs and their offspring can cause. I am doing it to free my family and neighbours. I believe they have a strong right to be concerned."

@GilbertKays wrote:

"Those dog owners have made a commendable decision to surrender those pit bulls to SPCA. Pitbulls are not pets. They are ferocious beasts who should not live in residential areas with humans."

@Bikomfident suggested:

"Isang di Pitbulls SPCA guys. We want a safe festive season."

