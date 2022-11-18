A man got into a drift and almost hit a cop car, but the police officers let the dude go, which didn't sit well with Mzansi peeps

The crowd cheered on the man in the red vehicle while the dude's stunts entertained many onlookers

Netizens were thoroughly disappointed with the people in the video and discussed how the rule of law is deteriorating

A man stunt driving in a street got his car into a drift and nearly hit the side of an oncoming cop car, but the police officers let him go.

A gent performed some stunts and nearly hit a police car while drifting, which Mzansi didn't like. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter

The clip, posted by @VehicleTrackerz, shows onlookers enthusiastically cheering on the dude driving recklessly in the street. Peeps on the Blue Bird app were not too pleased with the man's actions and expressed disappointment in the lack of respect for the rule of law.

Increased lawless acts

The clip made several peeps share their concerns about how South Africans see the police and authority figures, with some pointing out that the people were cheering for the cops to leave. Another recent example of lawlessness was a man disarming a police officer in a shocking act.

Many opinion pieces about the topic can be found from the likes of ActionSA's Herman Mashaba, who, according to SABC News, believes that people don't respect the law in the country.

Peeps shared the same sentiment as well. See the comments below:

@SlaveNinja007 said:

"Plus we excel in useless things shame ‍♀️"

@__fulu mentioned:

"The police are not respected in this country."

@LedwabaTeboho shared:

@mutunda_jabu commented:

"And we expect foreign nationals to respect our police... Anywhere our police force is Jokes..."

@Olefile_10 said:

"The kids are watching. The kids are cheering."

@GhostXong posted:

@88_mdu mentioned:

"It's only in South Africa were we cheer up law breakers and it hits one we complain."

@MaanoMadima said:

"A lawless society is what South Africa is."

