South African citizens are mourning the loss of National Assembly’s first democratic speaker Dr Frene Ginwala

The presidency announced that the stalwart died at the age of 90 after suffering a stroke two weeks ago at her home

She was influential and instrumental in the advancement of South Africa’s democracy and fundamental rights

JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly’s first democratic speaker Dr Frene Ginwala died at the age of 90 on Thursday, 12 January.

The first speaker of parliament Dr Frene Ginwala died at the age of 90. Image: Anna Zieminski & Peter Rae

Source: Getty Images

The Presidency announced her death in a statement, sending shockwaves throughout the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa was among those who conveyed his condolences to Ginwala’s loved ones.

According to News24, the founding speaker suffered a stroke two weeks ago. The struggle icon died at her home.

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said Ginwala was influential and instrumental in the advancement of democracy and fundamental socioeconomic rights in the Southern African Development Community.

Magwenya said South Africa lost another giant to whom citizens owed their freedom and devoted their all. He added that South Africans owe the struggle icons their commitment to building a country that upheld their values, EWN reported.

South Africans took to social media to express their condolences following the passing of Ginwala.

Mzansi mourns Frene Ginwala

@MikeSegoapa said:

“RIP Frene Ginwala. You were such an elegant lady, composed, fair and firm. You have shown us the way. RIP.”

@LanguageMatter3 posted:

“Frene Ginwala was one of those humble politicians who understood the impact of language in negotiations.”

@Rikkising

“Frene Ginwala, one of the greatest stalwarts of the ANC and a democratic SA, a speaker with such aplomb, commanding the greatest respect from both sides of the aisle. RIP. A giant has fallen.”

