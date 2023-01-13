Advocate Dali Mpofu talked his way out of an uncomfortable position when Eskom turned off the power

Mpofu was in the middle of his argument at the Johannesburg High Court when loadshedding reared its ugly head

Using humour, the advocate managed to reduce the tension in the courtroom and left attendees laughing

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court erupted with laughter when Advocate Dali Mpofu turned an awkward situation into a humorous one during a civil case hearing.

Advocate Dali Mpofu experienced an awkward moment in the Johannesburg High Court. Image: Siphiwe Sibeko & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Mpofu was making his arguments when loadshedding struck, leaving the courtroom in darkness. He is representing former president Jacob Zuma in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s interim interdict case.

A video of the incident left social media users chuckling. The advocate was in the middle of his sentence when the power went off. He could be heard uttering “oops” and then said:

“We can charge people for that.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mpofu’s comment seemingly tickled the courtroom. According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa is seeking an urgent interdict to prevent his appearance in the criminal court on Thursday, 19 January.

Zuma launched a private prosecution against the president. Ramaphosa is expected to face a charge of being an accessory to prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan. The interdict application judgment was reserved for Monday, 16 January.

Mzansi reacts to the embarrassing Eskom moment

Indiphile King Bushula said:

“I wish I was there to witness that; my laugh would break the court's wall.”

Mark Etheridge commented:

“Loadshedding does have SOME advantages!”

Samkelo Sgwa Dlamini posted:

“That also should strengthen his arguments....no one should be subjected to darkness with units on the wall.”

Lizzy Molele wrote:

“I have never seen people laugh so much in the dark. It says something interesting about Mpofu.”

Yea Tesla added:

“South Africa is a drama.”

Ramaphosa’s deep regret about loadshedding leaves SA furious, “we deeply regret the ANC being in power”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported that the Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa “deeply regrets” South Africa's electricity crisis.

Magwenya added that Ramaphosa has acknowledged how loadshedding has frustrated South Africans and the untold devastation it has had on small businesses and the nation's economy, News24 reported.

While it's not clear what the Presidency aimed to achieve by releasing this titbit of information, South Africans have not taken kindly to the president's regrets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News