The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) filed court papers to have the Phala Phala vote declared invalid

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu argued in the affidavit that the report did not provide binding recommendations

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is also opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s court application

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) filed papers in the Constitutional Court to challenge Parliament’s vote on Section 89’s Phala Phala report.

The political party wants the vote that rejected the report to be declared invalid and set aside. However, the move has left citizens unfazed.

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu argued in the affidavit that the report did not provide binding recommendations. The party wants a new date to be set within 30 days of the order to undertake the vote on the report, according to TimesLIVE.

Shivambu said the courts have established that the recommendations were not reviewable as a matter of principle. He said that given all the changes to the report related to the impeachment process, it cannot be conceivable that the report is reviewable.

The party’s deputy also said that President Cyril Ramaphosa has the right to review and set aside the National Assembly’s decision.

According to The Citizen, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) is also opposing Ramaphosa’s court application. Party leader Vuyo Zungula said that the panel’s report was not reviewable.

Citizens react to EFF’s challenge

Junain Xavier de Monk said:

“Don't take these guys seriously. They will vote Cyril out today and then have tea with him tomorrow.”

Sentle Adebisi Lehoko commented:

“Next, they’ll want VBS set aside too. The absurdity of this country, criminals judge other criminals.”

Tawanyane TJ Tlhako wrote:

“Their strategy is to pile more pressure on Ramaphosa. Pay back the VBS loot!”

Angel Takalani Nemukula posted:

“Can the court prove any wrong done beyond a reasonable doubt? That's the question you should ask yourself. If they can't, then they should throw it out to save the taxpayer’s funds.”

Polish Vidima added:

“EFF is one confused party. They have failed millions of South Africans, there's no hope in this country.”

