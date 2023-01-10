Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille has come under fire for axing three Swellendam Municipality councillors

Abraham Pokwas, Bongani Sonqwenqwe and Gcobisa Mangcu-Qotyiwe have since threatened to take the party to court

Zille stood firm in her claims and said that the membership of the trio was ceased for violating clauses in the party’s constitution

WESTERN CAPE - Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille remains adamant that the three fired party members violated the constitution.

The DA's Helen Zille came under fire after three councillors claimed she fired them. Image: Rodger Bosch & Jennifer Bruce



The DA councillors from the Swellendam Municipality were allegedly given the boot after they voted against a caucus decision. Abraham Pokwas, Bongani Sonqwenqwe and Gcobisa Mangcu-Qotyiwe have since threatened to take the party to court.

The axed members claim that they were suspended for failing to follow a caucus decision to not immediately advertise the position of director for corporate services in the Swellendam Municipality.

However, Zille stood firm in her claims that the fired party members violated the DA's constitution. During an interview with News24, she said the membership of the trio was ceased for violating clauses in the party’s constitution.

Zille remained adamant that the councillors were not terminated. She added that the cessations were confirmed by the federal legal commission.

According to IOL, the Swellendam municipality previously gained attention for all the wrong reasons after mayor Francois du Rand was accused of perpetuating inequality in the town. A motion to have Du Rand removed has since been tabled.

Netizens divided over DA controversy

Mpho Meso said:

“The DA sticks to its own way of doing things and all party members must comply or be forced to the exit door.”

Joanna Socha Haralambous commented:

“I think it is time for Helen Zille to retire. She is doing the DA no favours. “

Andile Shibili posted:

“So in the DA when you don't pull a party line you get expelled, but the very same DA has a problem when ANC tells its deployees to pull a party line.”

Elisha Karambakuwa wrote:

“Helen needs to resign for this party to move forward.”

Sanjay Premjith added:

“Unlike the ANC, DA doing the right thing. Unlike the ANC, which suspends its members, ministers are on full pay for three to five years with no action. DA doing the right thing. Viva.”

