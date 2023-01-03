Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula briefed the media at Luthuli House

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the Phala Phala saga will not be discussed during the second leg of the party’s national elective conference.

New elected ANC SG Fikile Mbalula said the Phala Phala saga will only be discussed by the NEC. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

He made the remarks during a media briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 3 January.

This comes after Parliament’s Section 89 independent panel report found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the theft of millions at his Limpopo farm.

Mbalula said no aspects related to the Phala Phala saga would be discussed during the event this weekend. According to News24, he said the ANC national executive committee (NEC) would deal with the matter.

The ANC SG said that the NEC will deal with the Phala Phala issue if it arises. He added that only two issues will be on the table; to finalise reports from the commissions and constitutional amendments.

Mbalula added that the NEC will have to evaluate and look at everything and decide how to address the matter, ECR reported.

Citizens react to the Phala Phala saga:

Bruce Maclean said:

“Of course. The judges are more equipped to discuss it.”

Luvo Mugabe Jnr Ndlumbini wrote:

“Phala Phala must be set aside until the PP finalize the investigation so that the NEC is properly guided when discussing it not just waste time discussing hearsay when we have dozens of issues affecting the country.”

Oom Shakes Shilumani commented:

“Just when you thought they were serious about fighting corruption. Not surprising.”

Thabang Louw posted:

“If I was Ramacrisis I could have resigned they just going to corrupt him after they will remove him the end will be hurtful.”

Johnny Masilo added:

“Phala phala for who? we are not mad we won’t discuss it, if you are not happy go join Carl Niehaus's party.”

