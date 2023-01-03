Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula plans to deal with anarchists in the party

Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the party will deal with those who disregard its orders.

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula plans to deal with party members who disregard its orders. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

He made the remarks during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 3 January. The comments come ahead of the ruling party’s finalisations of resolutions from its national elective conference.

The event will take place at the Imvelo Lodge in Mangaung, in the Free State along with the ANC’s 111th-anniversary celebrations.

Mbalula said one of the major topics at the event will be tackling anarchy. He said party members who do what they wish will no longer be tolerated, TimesLIVE reported.

“The holiday is over. There will be no ANC member in this country going forward who will be allowed in our name to work with the opposition without the mandate of the organisation. That is anarchy at the highest state,” said the minister.

Mbalula also touched on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s move to reshuffle his cabinet following the ANC’s elective conference. According to The Citizen, the party’s top seven will respect whatever decision the ANC leader takes.

Citizens react to Mbalula’s remarks:

Nigel Grey Norton said:

“The public knows who many of the thieves and anarchists are does this Mr Fix Nothing know?”

Fowzia Wilson commented:

“Discipline? What discipline? According to obvious facts, ANC has never shown any discipline! They have given discipline such a bad meaning it's seriously Unbelievable!”

Kgoadi Ratau wrote:

“The problem is that anarchists are many in your house, if you deal harshly with them the house will be empty.”

Ma-Les Nhlapo posted:

“He's failing to fix potholes how can he fix the ANC?”

Letsie Moroka Samuel added:

“Look who is talking anarchists himself.”

Briefly News also reported that the African National Congress's newly elected secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has emphasised the importance of party members toeing the party line.

Mbalula addressed the media after being elected as the new head of Luthuli House and said ANC members are not allowed to vote with their conscience.

"If you don’t follow the party line, you belong elsewhere," said Mbalula.

