Photographs of South Africans making their way to Malawi via a long-distance bus have been doing the rounds online

The trip in question is believed to be Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Crossover Night New Year’s Eve Service

Although the church event is all about worshippers uniting together through prayer in the new year, SA peeps weren’t impressed

Images of a group of people onboard a bus believed to be headed to Malawi have been circulating on social media.

A group of South Africans headed to Shepherd Bushiri's New Year's church service had netizens feeling uneasy. Image: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri/Facebook, @Babwa_Sis/Twitter

Source: Facebook

The images were also shared by Twitter user @Babwa_Sis which show the people in their numbers, armed with their luggage to get on a long-distance bus. The post was captioned:

“Our people need serious help .”

According to the post and the comments, it appears the group was on their way to the annual Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Crossover Night New Year’s Eve Service.

The event which is often attended by scores of worshippers from all walks of life, sees church members and followers converge to end the year and begin another one together, united in prayer, Nyasa Times reports.

While the idea behind the event is a positive one, several peeps expressed doubtfulness as a cloud of controversy always seems to follow Bushiri. Check out some of the comments below.

@honest_lihle responded:

“Nah they don't need help. Grown people deciding they'll worship Bushiri. Let them be.”

@gwazela951 commented

“Gang mbombela.”

@NONTU2KO_N said:

“He's praying in the bushes these days. Are they gonna join him there? Our people shame.”

@Senzo_Mafuwane wrote:

“I see faces that I know .”

@OmphaElnathan commented:

“Maybe you're the one who needs help to understand that salvation and spirituality is personal so it's their own decision to decide on which Man of God to serve under .”

@bhebhetv4 said:

“Manje so many toilet-rolls kanti kuyonyiwa yini eMalawi.”

