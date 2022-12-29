The business premises of one of the alleged Maselspoort racists was vandalised by the Azanian People’s Organisation

Azapo deputy president Kekeletso Khena said any form of racism will not be tolerated in the community

The third suspect, a 48-year-old man, is set to appear in court and is facing numerous charges including attempted murder

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) sprayed anti-racism slogans on the business premises of one of the alleged Maselspoort racist’s business premises.

Azapo members spray-painted slogans on the alleged Maselspoort racist's business premises. Image: @GetrudeM

Source: Twitter

This comes after a video clip began doing its rounds on social media in which three men could be seen physically assaulting two teenagers at a swimming pool. Citizens clad in Azapo t-shirts planned to send a strong message to those supporting the business.

Azapo deputy president Kekeletso Khena told The Citizen that racism will not be tolerated in the area. Khena said the group would “hunt down” the suspects because they are not welcomed in Azania.

"We want this man's customers to know that by supporting his business, they're enabling racism," said Khena.

Citizens believe Azapo members should be arrested for vandalism:

@Jaco62572613 said:

“Police should have no problem arresting these vandals. There is video evidence.”

@imaginegideon commented:

“This is vandalism, which is also a crime.”

@Venda_Diplomat posted:

“Another crime right there.”

@lukieml1 wrote:

“Fighting wrongs by doing wrongs.”

@PaddyKruger3 added:

“Well, I hope they are jailed for damage to private property.”

Alleged racists appear in court

Two of the three suspects, Johan Nel, and Stephanus van der Westhuizen, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. However, the matter was postponed to January.

The third suspect, a 48-year-old man is set to appear on Thursday, 29 December. According to EWN, he is facing numerous charges including attempted murder.

