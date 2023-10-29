So many South Africans are super amped about the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup on 28 October 2023

Three talented businesswomen also shared their views on the epic victory and their thoughts about the squad

Briefly News spoke to a farmer, hairdresser, and wonderful baker, who opened up about how proud they are of the Bokke

Many South Africans are still reeling after the Springboks bested New Zealand in an epic Rugby World Cup victory on 28 October 2023.

Three businesswomen, baker, Annah Maseko (left), hairstylist, Charlotte Nthabiseng Mokgothu (centre), and farmer, Aphiwe Ntombikayise Mtshali (right), are proud of the Springboks. Image: Supplied.

The Bokke have taken the Webb Ellis Cup home for the fourth time, retaining their title after winning in 2019.

Briefly News spoke to three female entrepreneurs to ask how they felt about the amazing win.

3 ladies in business proud of Bokke

Aphiwe Ntombikayise Mtshali, who has a vegetable farm in Greytown, KZN, was overjoyed by the team’s spirit:

“I'm so happy, I feel like it's New Year’s Day for us as a country. I have so much hope that as a country, we can conquer anything if we unite. There was a lot of ubuntu among us, and love and peace.”

Furthermore, Charlotte Nthabiseng Mokgothu, a hairstylist from Mafikeng who recently opened her own establishment, loved how hard the team fought to be victorious in each match:

“I’m overwhelmed with the consistent determination of our Bokke gents. I am proud of every moment we endured. It was worth it.”

Mom with baking biz amazed by RWC final

Annah Maseko, who is a baker in KZN noted that her anxiety peaked during the last few matches:

“The match almost killed me yesterday. My anxiety levels were so high up until the referee blew that whistle. I was so happy.

“I have never been this happy in my entire life. Wow, they made us so proud. It’s the first time in South Africa that we have seen people so united by one sport.”

Zozibini Tunzi congratulates Springboks

In another Briefly News story, former Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi expressed how proud she is of the Springboks after their amazing victory in France.

The passionate squad beat New Zealand 12-11 in a tight match that had Mzansi glued to their seats.

Zozibini is just one of the many South Africans who are overjoyed about the huge win by the Bokke.

