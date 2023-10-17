Kelly Khumalo caused a stir on stage while she performed at the Lemo Festival in Bloemfontein

The star got frustrated over the poor sound quality and demanded the technical team to fix it while she was performing

It was later discovered that the Empini singer missed her rehearsals before the festival

Kelly Khumalo caused drama at the Lemo Festival in Bloemfontein. Image: @kellykhumalo

Source: Instagram

Bathong Kelly never detaches herself from drama. The singer recently had a show on a standstill over poor sound quality.

Kelly Khumalo causes a stir at Lemo Festival

Once again, the late Senzo Meyiwa's lover, Kelly Khumalo, finds herself at the centre of controversy. Kelly made headlines when she travelled to Mozambique to perform at the Matola Jazz Festival.

Kelly recently caused a lot of drama while performing on stage at the Lemo Festival. The star made a scene, complaining about how bad the microphone and the sound quality was. Kelly demanded that the technical team of the festival come to fix this issue as it was frustrating her.

According to ZiMoja, a source came forward and told the publication how all the drama happened. They said:

"Her talent is undeniable; it's something you can't deny. The crowd fell silent and joined in singing.

It was also discovered that the Empini singer didn't rehearse before her festival performance.

"I believe she had a packed schedule, as I recall her being occupied the previous weekend, which is why she couldn't find time to rehearse. Her complaints about the microphone left a sour impression on the event organisers. Interestingly, Zonke and other prominent singers who attended the event experienced no problems or disputes with anyone or anything," the source said.

Kelly Khumalo Rocks a Bizarre Outfit at Matola Jazz Festival

Recently, Kelly went to Mozambique to perform at the Matola Jazz Festival in September. Kelly rocked a brownish-goldish dramatic dress created by fashion designer Princess of Alkebulan from Ateliê Taússy Daniel for her performance.

She gave a shout-out to the glam team and the designer for making her look the way that she did.

Kelly thanks supporters amid hate online

In more entertainment news, Briefly News wrote that Kelly Khumalo thanked her supporters for the love they showed her throughout her career.

She has faced a mountain of hate and had her gigs cancelled, but that did not deter her and her followers from sticking by her.

