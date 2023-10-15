A Pretoria woman on the N1 was a viral TikTok hit when she decided to set out on foot. Nkosazana Daughter surprised South Africans after rumours about a bundle of joy with Sir Trill. Nonku Williams' partner moved on, but his new partner's looks caused a stir.

Woolworths went viral after a woman managed to get good deals at their store. Zola 7 was involved in an incident that left many people concerned for his safety.

A couple on the N1 went viral on TikTok, Zola 7 had SA fearing for his safety, and Sir Trill allegedly has a baby. Image: Getty Images/ Nadine Hutton/ TikTok/ @nicandangel_za/ Intstagram/ @sir.trillsa

1. Pretoria woman walks N1 after suspecting boyfriend of cheating

A TikTok video went viral after it showed a woman angrily walking away from her boyfriend's car on the highway. In the video, she was furious and convinced he was cheating.

The video on TikTok by Nic and Angel was a hit, as many people could relate. People commented that they would have reacted similarly if they thought their boyfriend was cheating.

2. Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill allegedly have baby

Musician Sir Trill and Nkosazana Daughter were the talk of the town. A Twitter user @Am_Blujay posted pictures claiming that they have a daughter.

Online users were in disbelief that the two could keep it a secret. Many people admitted that Sir Trill is lucky to have the gorgeous singer as his partner.

3. Woolworths becomes all the rave thanks to 1 woman

A TikTokker showed people that she made sure that her R2 000 was well spent at Woolies. The lady posted a video of a satisfying grocery haul for many to watch.

Netizens applauded the woman for shopping wisely. Others admitted that the video made them realise Woolworths is not necessarily expensive.

4. Zola 7 aggressively bumped by Ammunition at Back to the City show

South Africans were concerned after seeing a video by @Zikamnyaman of Zola 7 performing at Back to the City concert. In the video, his coworker Ammunition kept bumping into him.

The video made it online, and many people thought Ammunition was trying to hurt Zola 7. Others argued that it was a common gesture in Kwaito culture.

5. Nonku William's ex moves on with look-alike

Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams was dating Dumisani Ndlazi, aka Rough Diamond. Following the Break-Up, Rough Diamond's picture with his new girlfriend went viral, and many people thought she looked like Nonku.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted Rough Diamond's new love interest. Many people thought Rough Diamond showed he had a type and that his new girlfriend was beautiful.

