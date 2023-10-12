A-listers were invited to attend the premiere of Tayler Swift: The Eras Tour at the AMC Theatre in Los Angeles

Comedian Adam Sandler and singer Beyoncé were seen amongst the crowd at the auditorium

The popstar Tayler Swift wrote a heartfelt message to Beyoncé feeling grateful and appreciated having her in her life

The much-anticipated movie of the popstar singer Taylor Swift has been moved to a day earlier, as it was set to open in theatres on Friday worldwide.

A-listers were attending Taylor Swift's premiere

Taylor Swift has been making a lot of headlines recently. The star's advance ticket sales for her highly-anticipated show, Taylor Swift: The Eras, reached 100 million dollars worldwide.

The star earlier this year took a break from her wildly popular tour that began in March which was said they will resume in November and run late into next year.

Not so long ago, Taylor Swift hosted a premiere day in Los Angeles, California, at the AMC Theatre at an outdoor mall, where comedian Adam Sandler and Beyoncé were seen mingling in the crowd.

Taylor Swift expresses her heartfelt gratitude to Beyoncé

Taylor Swift posted a reel on Instagram of her chilling with Beyoncé at the auditorium after the premiere. the pop star penned a heartfelt gratitude to the superstar, Beyoncé. She wrote:

"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career, and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Check the reel here:

