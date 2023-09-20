Kelly Khumalo rocked a strange brownish-goldish dress at the Matola Jazz Festival in Mozambique

The singer received a thumbs down from Mzansi for the bizarre dress, as many thought it resembled a duvet

Some fans were in awe over the vocalist's beauty and stage presence but gave the dress a huge thumbs-down

Kelly Khumalo had a recent performance at the Matola Jazz Festival in Mozambique and had a good time rubbing shoulders with the leaders in the country.

Kelly Khumalo once again rocked the stage in a very jaw-dropping outfit which had netizens scratching their heads.

Khumalo causes a stir with festival dress

The award-winning singer had a recent performance at the Matola Jazz Festival in Mozambique. For her performance, Kelly rocked a brownish-goldish dramatic dress created by fashion designer Princess of Alkebulan from Ateliê Taússy Daniel.

She gave a shout-out to the glam team and the designer for making her look the way that she did.

She captioned her post:

"Obrigado #matolajazzfestival dressed by @taussy_ @taussydaniel hair and makeup by @iam_chavitinho_s the glam squad did the things here."

Netizens give the dress a thumbs-down

One thing about Kelly Khumalo fans is that they speak their mind. Regardless of whether it is in support of Kelly. Some might have given her dress their approval, but many found it to be hideous.

keneilwe3908 said:

"If there's one thing I never doubt about you is being Creative, you always giving us a Content to talk about the dress is so disturbing."

trishhasha said:

"I am a fan but as for the dress, honestly speaking is a no for me."

mspatience_lin asked:

"Why are you wearing a duvet?"

makufatheresa said:

"Here I am thinking I'm seeing the largest intestine on sis Kelly."

jules.makh added:

"You don't disappoint, one thing about you, you go all out in terms of outfit, the voice is amazing."

Kelly rubs shoulders with the who's who in Mozambique

The singer has been documenting her time in Mozambique on Instagram. She and her team had a good time rubbing shoulders with the leaders in the country. In some of her last posts, she recorded a video where she made her way to have lunch with the Mayor of Matola, Calisto Moises Cossa.

Kelly Khumalo's raunchy outfit at Gospel event causes stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo received some flack for her daring and raunchy dress at a Gospel music event.

Despite many people's disapproval, Khumalo wore the dress while singing a Gospel song.

