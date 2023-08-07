Reality television star Khosi Twala has been living her best life since winning the Big Brother Titans show

Khosi recently had her social media followers drooling when she shared saucy pictures from her trip to Mozambique

The star flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a green crotchet swimsuit while having a nice time at the beach

Khosi Twala recently set timelines on fire when she shared stunning pictures from her Mozambique getaway.

Khosi Twala served body goals during her recent visit to Mozambique. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala serves body goals with pictures from Mozambique vacation

South African celebrities are unwinding and having fun in different countries, and their fans are here for it. Although many celebs always opt for international destinations like Dubai and Thailand, peeps like Pearl Thusi and Khosi Twala are showing us some cool destinations in Africa.

Khosi Twala had her followers drooling when she shared a glimpse of what she has been up to in neighbouring Mozambique. Taking time off her busy schedule, the Big Brother Titans winner flew to the beautiful country to unwind and have fun.

The stunner headed to her Instagram timeline to share stunning pictures from the trip. She showed off her perfect body in a beautiful green swimsuit that had her followers buzzing.

Khosi Twala's followers love star's snaps from Mozambique vacation

Social media users lauded the reality television star for her amazing body. Many said she should consider modelling because her body gives what it's supposed to give.

@yayamwanda said:

"So sad I missed this trip… you look amazing baby… show us more content kaloku "

@blue_mbombo commented:

"This is how you vacay "

@cebicilemacebisa said:

"Aaaaaaaah Man this Woman My Lord This Woman. We love you Makhosazana."

@khosireigns added:

"YOU ARE STUNNING "

@bliss_by_zeezah wrote:

"It's the color for me my favorite girl rocking my favorite color you look stunning babe "

@a_vibe_called_blessed commented:

"You look incredible "

