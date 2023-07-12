Khosi Twala is celebrating after being recognised as one of the most influential personalities under the age of 40

The Big Brother Titans winner has celebrated her nomination with a motivational message

Her fan base, Khosi Reigns, has lauded the personalities rise to fame and are vouching for her to take it home.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala has a lot to celebrate.

Khosi Reigns wish for their Queen Khosi Twala to bring this prestigious award home. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi received her nomination as one of the recipients of the Forty Under 40 Awards in South Africa.

The Big Brother Titans winner motivates fans as she announces her nomination

On her Instagram page, Khosi Twala threw shade at her trolls as she announced the great news.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Negative people need drama like oxygen. Stay positive, it will take their breath away. Thank you, Khosi Reigns. The sky is the limit."

What it means to be recognised by the Forty under 40 Awards South Africa

As Khosi celebrates her continuous wins, the Forty under 40 Awards ceremony also seeks to celebrate under-40-year-olds who continue to make a difference in their respective industries.

According to their page, the initiative wrote:

"Forty under 40 South Africa are curated to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation's most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries."

Khosi Reigns congratulates Khosi on her massive nod

Her supporters motivate one another to head to the visiting sites and vote for their fave.

@theophillus_traw said:

"I always look back to that day we met in the audition room, and you were blindfolded. I didn't know I was in the presence of global star #Congratulations Khosi."

@leeyaskitchen said:

"Caption is everything. Congratulations, my baby. Let's bring this home, keep voting."

@bliss_by_zeezah said:

"The king has spoken, bad energy should please stay far!!!! Keep being you Makhosazane Twala."

@houseofamearypearl said:

"Congratulations Khosi."

@bonisile_abraham said:

"Yoh, if I was not your fan, I would be jealous, you're doing the most mam."

@sanahmoshidi said:

"When Jesus says YES nobody can say NO!!! Just yesterday they wanted to paint you black but God said not with my favourite child!!! Congratulations will never depart your household, your God is huge and capable... More wins, my baby!!!"

@keepingupwithkhositwala said:

"Congratulations King, Khosi Reigns lets bring it Home."

@kafui_official said:

"Congratulations and more wins… keep pressing necks."

Khosi Twala set Threads on fire as she posted a sizzling photo showing off her hourglass shape

Briefly News previously reported that Khosi Twala made her Threads debut by posting a sizzling snap.

She intended to keep it in her gallery but just had to post it.

She captioned her post: "I was gonna keep this picture on my gallery, but thread happened."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News