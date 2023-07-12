The industry tends to blacklist entertainers who withdraw from shows, but Zoe Mthiyane survived that fate

She has been making bold and glamourous moves since her Generations: The Legacy exit

The Coca-Cola Pop Stars contestant values motherhood above all else, which sometimes earns her bad publicity

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

When the curtain closes on South African performers, it is seldom that they keep their star status, but such is not the case with beauty, Zoe Mthiyane.

Songstress Zoe Mthiyane has been out and about since leaving soapie, 'Generations: The Legacy'. Images: @zoe_mthiyane

Source: Instagram

Zoe Mthiyane waves goodbye to Generations: The Legacy

The sultry actress left the show in 2020 when she allegedly showed up on set intoxicated.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported the news on his Twitter account:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It was alleged that she had recently broken up with seasoned actor Rapulana Seiphemo.

Zoe Mthiyane hangs out with Zozi Tunzi and Basetsana Khumalo

The gorgeous actress was seen rubbing shoulders with Zozibini Tunzi, the reigning Miss SA at the time, and 1994 Miss SA, Basetsana Khumalo, News24 reports.

The three beauties took a few snaps at the high-profile 2019 Fairlady Santam Women of the Future awards. She posted the fabulous pictures on her Instagram:

Zoe was persuaded to look into modelling:

@iam_sthokozilezulu advised:

"I think you must also enter bo MISS what-what. Your body and height will suit the part."

@ipssy_ipeleng marvelled:

"You are the Face of the Universe @zoe_mthiyane. You look like a beauty queen."

@ncubegift96 agreed:

"Mthiyane you are a great model, that body!"

Zoe Mthiyane graces the True Love cover

Anyone can easily be convinced that the songbird is a former Miss SA by just looking at her pictures.

Her True Love May 2019 just confirmed the assumption. The editor was just as confused when she saw her glorious height during their interview, according to snl24.

Her followers flooded her post with compliments:

@_yonela was swooning:

"I only saw this in store today and I thought it was thee most perfect cover ever! I can’t wait to get my copy."

@yolanda12000 said:

"I love this cover. I love you. You look amazing, so boss and fierce."

@aphelelejody praised her:

"Oh yeses nana slay that cover!"

Zoe's co-parenting woes with Lebo M

Briefly News previously reported that the actress was having co-parenting troubles with the father of her child, Lion King's producer, Lebo M.

Mthiyane had to pull in law enforcement to bar the legendary composer from filming the face of the child in his Mzansi Magic's reality show, Lebo M Coming Home.

This was not the first time the pair's co-parenting misunderstandings were under public scrutiny.

She shares another child with sports anchor Robert Marawa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News