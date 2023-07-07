Big Brother Titans star Khosi Twala is among the many stars who have embraced the new app Threads

The reality television star headed to the app and shared a stunning picture that left her followers drooling

Khosi Twala's followers could not get enough of the star's stunning Durban July look, many said she looked absolutely lovely

Khosi Twala is the girl she thinks she is. The Big Brother Titans winner set her timeline on the latest app, Treads on fire with her hot look.

‘BBTitans’ star Khosi Twala showed off her stunning body in a saucy post. Image: @khosi_twala

Khosi Twala shares stunning photo on Threads

Khosi Twala has already joined the newly launched Threads. The star announced her arrival by posting a snap that left Mzansi men salivating.

Twala rocked the figure hugging black number with glitter detail at the Hollywoodbets Durban July last week. Speaking to Briefly News at the event, Khosi Twala said she was nervous about attending the event.

The reality television star who won the last edition of the Big Brother Titans also added that she is grateful for the support she has been getting from her legion on fans on social media.

Taking to her Threads account, Twala said she had no intentions of posting the saucy snaps but she had to post it. She wrote:

"I was gonna keep this picture on my gallery but thread happened "

Khosi Twala's Thread followers can't get enough of her hot post

As expected, the Big Brother Titans star's followers had a lot to say about her saucy post. Many applauded her for her sizzling figure.

@bruceone_ said:

"Marr Khosi, this app is new. Can we breath first "

@dkl2010 commented:

"It's so beautiful you are beautiful Mami❤️❤️"

@_able_sentinelz added:

"To those of us who have never gone viral on any social media app, this us our chance, this is our app let's follow each other."

unathingwenya10 noted:

"The body is bodying aswear"

