Nkosazana Daughter is no stranger to success, and her new whip is a testament to her rising to greater heights

The Amapiano star shared her new baby on socials in a post that saw her driving away in the new car

Fans celebrated with her and reminded her that she deserved the car for the hits she's been belting out.

Amapiano star Nkosazana Daughter bagged herself a new set of wheels. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Amapiano Singer and songwriter Nkosazana Daughter's grip on the bag is so secure that she copped herself a brand new car days after being certified gold.

The Ring Ring hitmaker shared the news on her Instagram page, which had them handing it to her for buying such a fresh set of wheels.

Nkosazana Daughter Shares Her New Whip on the 'Gram

The gorgeous Nkosazana's viral post hit 43,000 likes, and in the video, she is driving away happily outside of a garage in the spanking new VW Taigo.

Nkosazana, who recently had a baby with Sir Trill, celebrated her new wheels with her fans and friends, who had nothing but congratulatory messages and blessings to shower her with.

Watch the video by clicking on this link.

Nkosazana drove off stylishly in her new car. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Fans Congratulate Nkosazana Daughter on Her New Ride

Netizens on Instagram welcomed her new baby with her and rejoiced as she rewarded herself with another set of wheels for the year.

She bought a car earlier in the year, making this the second car she purchased in 2023.

Van Dim said that great work always pays off.

"Congratulations are in order, sister."

Ramalatsokamaogelo waxed lyrical about the stunning vocalist.

"These are the best wheels for the best artist Mzansi has ever produced."

Dayz.ivan_shongwe remarked that she was going to enjoy the car.

"I love the speed, comfort and reliability."

Godfreymothapo_ pointed out that this is a deserved reward.

"You deserve it after some continuous dope vocals you delivered consistently."

Khanya_greens toasted to her.

"Congratulations. It is well deserved. Wishing you many more."

Nkosazana Daughter's Gold Achievement

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that Nkosazana Daughter's Ring Ring banger was certified gold.

The singer snapped a pic with her gold plaque and shared it on Instagram, much to the joy of her followers.

Nkosazana was surprised with her plaque when she launched her new album, Uthingo Le Nkosazana.

