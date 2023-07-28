Ivan Ivanov, a Russian tourist murdered in 2019 while hiking in Cape Town, was killed for over 30 items

Three men were arrested for the brutal crime, and one accused admitted to waiting in a bush to rob hikers

Sinaye Mposelwa pleaded guilty to the charge, and told the court they stabbed Ivanov even though he did not resist

CAPE TOWN - The murder trial of a Russian tourist who was killed while hiking on the East Fort Hiking Trail, Chapman’s Peak Drive, is being heard at the Cape Town High Court.

Three men accused of Russian tourist Ivan Inanov's murder have entered their pleas. Images: Ivan Ivanov/Facebook & Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

Ivan Ivanov was murdered in 2019 while vacationing in the mother city. The court heard that the tourist was murdered during a robbery.

Russian tourist killed for a few items

A three-page indictment in court revealed that Inanov was allegedly murdered by three men, Sinaye Mposelwa, Matthew Giyo and Franklin Isaacs.

According to TimesLIVE, the Russian tourist was stabbed to death and robbed of his cell phone, money, biltong, a bag of prunes, bottled water and other items. In total, the trio aggressively stole 34 items from the deceased.

Trio waited in a bush to rob people

Mposelwa pleaded guilty to the charges against him and said he hid in a bush on the hiking trail, waiting to rob anyone. He said they had knives and intended to stab anyone who resisted handing over their belongings.

However, Inanov did not resist. According to SowetanLIVE, Giyo and Isaacs pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges and their trial is set to begin on Tuesday, 1 August.

South Africans angered by the senseless killing of a Russian tourist

Mandla Jigarmen said:

"This is embarrassing because we, as Captonians, strive to make this city the safeties place you can ever be. This was just unfortunate. Cape Town is working so hard to keep its people and tourists safe. Obviously, safety and security learned something from this incident, and they will try by all means to prevent re-occurrence."

Senzo Miya said:

"If bombing is going to be involved, then Cape Town is on its own . We ain't dying for Hellen Zille and the cape flats."

Vusumzi Vusie Kwinana said:

"South Africa is not a safe country anymore."

Themba Mendu said:

"Unfortunately, the criminals were looking for anything valuable from the tourist. May his soul rest in peace "

Johan Mnisi

"It hurts when you abuse tourists because they are our biggest supporters when it comes to our little businesses, even though they believe that Sagila was used by Shaka back in the day."

German tourist goes missing in Cape Town on Valentine’s Day, police find credit card and stolen goods

Briefly News previously reported that the mysterious disappearance of 22-year-old German tourist Nick Frischke in Cape Town has become even stranger.

Cape Town Police found Frischke's Visa credit card among suspected stolen goods. However, police say it's too early to link the stolen credit card to Frischke's disappearance.

According to TimesLIVE, Frischke went missing after leaving his Airbnb on foot on 14 February. The German tourist was dressed in a beige T-shirt, blue denim jeans and white sneakers and was carrying a backpack at the time of his disappearance.

