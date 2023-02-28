The case of the missing German tourist, Nick Frischke, has South Africans fearing the worst

Frischke's backpack and cell phone were recovered along with a knife that police suspect was used to rob the tourist

The 22-year-old went missing after allegedly being dropped off for a hike on the Hangberg trail near Hout Bay

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - South Africans are concerned about the fate of missing German tourist Nick Frischke after his backpack and cell phone and a knife were recovered.

Police have recovered the belongings of missing German tourist Nick Frischke. Image: @SAPoliceService/Twitter & stock photo/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Hout Bay Community Policing Forum (CPF) posted an update on the search for the 22-year-old tourist on Tuesday, 28 February. The CPF said that although Frischke's belongings were recovered, there is still no sign of him.

German tourist disappears on Valentine's Day

Frischke disappeared without a trace after leaving his Airbnb in Pinelands, Cape Town on 14 February. The tourist was allegedly dropped off for a hike on the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Five suspects were linked to Frischke's disappearance after being found with Frischke's stolen credit card. The suspects appeared in the Wynburg Magistrate's Court to face robbery charges.

The knife found with Frischke's backpack and cellphone have been sent for DNA testing, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans are losing hope that Nick Frischke will be found unharmed

South Africans believe the knife's discovery does not bode well for Nick Frischke.

Here are some comments:

Gerhard Petzer claimed:

"No good ending here."

Garth Berry wished:

"Hope he is alive."

Margaret Fricke complained:

"What a barbaric country we live in."

Yonela Mthimkhulu claimed:

"I doubt he's still alive."

Nokuphila Masibi added:

"The outcome doesn't look good with a knife found. Cry the beloved country."

Marilyn Glockle said:

"This is SA. We can all be fairly sure this is not going to end well."

US tourists swear off Durban after getting mugged in broad daylight, SA not surprised: "Who can blame them?"

In another story, Briefly News reported that a harrowing mugging in the CBD of Durban had turned elderly US tourists off of the coastal city for good.

Peter Livingston and George Eighmeny were on a weekend visit to Durban when they were robbed in broad daylight on Sunday, 19 February.

The US tourists had set their hearts on seeing the sights the coastal city had to offer and decided to walk to the Botanical Gardens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News