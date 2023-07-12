One young woman decided to fly to Cape Town, but it was a mess after the woman failed to arrive with all her belongings intact

The woman posted a video telling people that she did not have a pleasant trip as she let the picture do all the talking

Online users were fascinated and wanted to know how she ended up in such a messy situation

A woman told people that her trip to Cape Town was a hot mess. People wanted to know more about how her trip went south.

A TikTok shows a lady from Limpopo flying to Cape Town and arriving with a mess. Image: @winnie7330

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's disastrous trip got over 27 000 likes. Many people played the comments, curious about what went wrong.

Tsonga woman complains about trip to Cape Town in TikTok video

A woman, @winnie7330, had an unpleasant experience flying to Cape Town. The woman documented house arrived with damaged luggage and a missing wig. Watch the video below

South Africans discuss women's nightmare trip to Cape Town

Many people are often curious to see people's experiences with public transport. Online users were begging to know no more.

Shlo MaK Lebyane wrote:

I" don't think the damage happened due to bad handling by airline crew. let's hope she will come explain, maybe she was attacked or robbed."

Majestic_P remarked:

"If it makes you feel better they stole my Dior bag, airforces and perfume, since then I never went on FlySafair."

billiofucknaire wondered:

"Wait I don’t think this is about the airline because what happened to your hair? We need more."

Soft touch studio said:

"Next time you must wrap suitcase bbe. Sorry."

Thokozani Malaza commented:

"Did the airoplane crash or what… what’s happening here ma TikTokker?"

It's the DOK show baby added:

"I see the suitcase mara Wig?"

Online users amazed by people taking long bus journeys

Briefly News reported on how one woman took long bus rides to travel Africa. Online users enjoy seeing road trips as flight prices are often high.

"Road Trips over flights any day": Student chronicles her Intercape bus trip

Briefly News previously reported that In a world where air travel can often break the bank, one university student embarked on an alternative journey with Intercape.

Qhawe Mazaleni's experience on the bus left her pleasantly surprised and inspired. Through her captivating video, she shared the joys of affordable travel and the unique experiences that unfolded along the way.

The student's decision to opt for Intercape, a long-distance bus service, was driven by the high cost of flying. Little did she know that this choice would open doors to an incredible adventure.

Source: Briefly News