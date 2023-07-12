A video of a woman attempting the largest inflatable and obstacle course in Africa has gone viral online

According to the TikTok post, the woman was at Total Ninja in Johannesburg, and her experience was a hilarious disaster

Many netizens were amused by the footage and responded with laughter, others also wanted to join in the fun

A woman took to social media to show off how she had an adventurous time at Total Ninja Stoneridge in Johannesburg.

A woman had peeps laughing out loud at her first Total Ninja experience. Image: @being.sparklesss/TikTok

Woman shows her fun-filled experience at Total Ninja

A video posted on TikTok by @being.sparklesss shows the woman tackling various obstacle course but failing dismally as she ends up falling flat on her face during all of them.

She captioned the post:

"My first total ninja experience was a total disaster, oh my dayssss."

Total Ninja Park is a supervised activity and fitness venue inspired by the global phenomenon TV series Ninja Warrior. It is the largest inflatable and obstacle course in Africa.

You can climb, balance, jump and swing across different obstacles using and developing your Ninja skills, plus, there is the Warped Wall for every aspiring Ninja to conquer! A great place for family activities and for keeping fit, we welcome you on your Ninja journey.

Social media users react with laughter at the woman's downfall

As to be expected, many netizens were amused by the woman's experience and shared funny comments on the post. Others wanted to know where the fun establishment was situated, so they too, could go fall about and have some fun.

palesamathobako said:

"The spirit is willing but the flesh is falling."

Zeecona replied:

"Gulukudu indlu yawa."

Samu Mbata wrote:

"Sbwl ukuyowa kanje nami."

MazPhelo️‍✌ commented:

"I'm so sorry I laughed out so loud tjooo hahaha the sound made it worse .. Askies, hope she enjoyed herself there, though."

Contessa Vermilion replied:

"Bottom line, you tried, friend!! ."

Deen reacted:

"I'm laughing like I can do better."

pandima ❤ said:

" Ikuphi indawo ngiyowa nami."

