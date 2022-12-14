A gang of 12 armed robbed were arrested by a multidisciplinary task team before they could commit a business robbery

Many South Africans praised the South African Police Services for their proactive policing, but some worried the criminals would be released on bail

The suspects were arrested while driving three cars with fake plates and were found in the possession of unlicensed firearms

BENONI – Gauteng Police's hard work paid off on Monday, 12 December when they intercepted a grand of 12 armed men who were allegedly en route to rob a business in Benoni, Ekurhuleni.

Gauteng police successfully stopped a gang of 12 criminals from committing an armed business robbery in Benoni. Image: @SAPolice/Twitter & Sharon Seretlo

The South African Police Services shared news of the successful bust on social media, sparking praise from many proud South Africans.

While some citizens congratulated Saps on their proactive policing efforts others complained that the gang of robbers would soon be out on bail.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the gang's arrest:

@MelBubesi commented:

"I hope they'll be kept away for 10 years at least."

@kenkoen congratulated:

"Well done SAPS. Now let's see what happens from here."

@FanieSP added:

"Great job catching them, especially before the crime was committed. I hope they can still be charged, or linked to enough evidence to keep them locked up for a long time."

Puleng Seitshiro jokingly praised:

"Congratulations to the SAPS for arresting the potential criminals with just a thought."

Frikkie Jones claimed:

"They won't even enter a courtroom."

Sophy Otarel Mongake pointed out:

"Even if the courts don't nab them, at least their plans were ruined and someone or some business got saved."

C'pati Nkholise speculated:

"That tip-off was a deal that went sour."

Vernon Moganedi praised:

"Good work. Proactive policing is what we need."

Skhumbuzo Mtileni said:

"In capital letters KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK TO OUR MULTI-DISCIPLINARY POLICE TEAM!"

Saps intercepted the gang of robbers thanks to a tip-off

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the police received a tip-off that a gang was planning to rob a business at one of the shopping malls in Benoni.

According to TimesLIVE, the criminals were intercepted by a multidisciplinary team while diving three cars with fake number plates and had illegal firearms in their possession.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said that the police would continue to strive to stay ahead of criminals and protect the lives and properties of Gauteng residents.

