The South African Police Service has officially welcomed new officers who have passed their training course

President Cyril Ramaphosa officiated one of the ceremonies that took place in Tshwane and looked in good spirits

South Africans on the internet loved how dignified the parade was despite the overcast and rainy weather

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cyril Ramaphosa at the SAPS passing out parade in Tshwane. Image: athigeleba/TikTok

Source: UGC

The South African Police Service (SAPS) held a passing out parade for new Constables who completed their course at the SAPS Academy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa braved the rain to attend the ceremony in Tshwane on Tuesday before the new officers are deployed across the country.

A video from the event posted by @athigeleba had many South Africans beaming with pride. It was raining heavily during the parade, and Ramaphosa showed solidarity by sitting in the rain with an umbrella while the officers marched.

South Africans had mixed reactions to the TikTok video, and they didn't hold back what they thought about the police in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Although many applauded SAPS for pulling off a respectable parade, many people shared they lost confidence in the police force.

@sigma3038372

"Let me tell you something, SAPS aren't needed in South Africa. Private security companies do a way better job, and they respond quickly to emergencies."

wrote:

@faniegauche2002 said:

"What a joke."

@yoh_boyy posted:

"All these prospective young minds ready to take cold drinks all day and do nothing."

@mariomeeth commented:

"Take me back to when I was in college almost 20 years ago. Congrats to all the new constables. May you serve our country with dignity and pride."

@boetap mentioned:

"They might fail us big time, but this is precision at the highest level. Have to say, beautifully done, it's getting better."

@grimreaper348 added"

"Oh my God more people to bribe, I should increase my budget."

@kanyaneT321 said:

"I think this is the only thing they can do best."

@mamabontles commented:

"This is beautiful.Welcome colleagues. Nevermind negative comments. Go and serve our people with integrity God will reward you."

President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to fallen SAPS officers, addresses the killing and intimidation of cops

In another story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that more resources will be provided to combat the murder and intimidation of law enforcement officers performing their duties.

The president made these remarks while speaking at the Union Buildings at the SAPS National Commemoration Day on Sunday, 4 September.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News