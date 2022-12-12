Close to 1000 suspects were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend as part of South African Police Services Safer Festive Season operations

During the operation, 24 illegal liquor outlets were closed and drugs, an illegal firearm, two stolen vehicles and liquor were seized

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said 10 000 newly trained police officers are in the process of being deployed across the country

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Services (SAPS) Safer Festive Season operations have proved to be highly fruitful after almost 1000 suspects were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend.

The suspects were arrested for various crimes including possession of drugs and murder. A multidisciplinary team conducted an operation in Ekurhuleni and Tembisa.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili told TimesLIVE during the operation, 24 illegal liquor outlets were closed and drugs, an illegal firearm, two stolen vehicles and liquor were seized.

Police arrested 15 murder and attempted murder suspects, 176 gender-based violence offenders, 314 people for common assault, 57 for driving under the influence of alcohol and 72 undocumented people. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said 10 000 newly trained police officers are in the process of being deployed across the country.

According to EWN, 4000 of the officers will be deployed to the public order policing unit in an effort to enhance police visibility.

