Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi had tongues wagging with her response to the complaints of Soweto flood victims

The minister said she was not god and therefore could not predict when natural disaster would happen

The comments have started fury from South African, with many citizens slamming the minister for being arrogant

JOHANNESBURG—Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi's response to the complaints of Soweto flash flood victims has set Mzansi on edge.

The minister reportedly told the victims who are still reeling from devastating floods that she is not God and cannot predict natural disasters. Kubayi added that she didn't understand what residents wanted her to do about the floods, The Citizen reported.

South Africans were not impressed by the human settlements minister's comments and roasted Kubayi online. This is what citizens had to say:

@OnkiesMilley demanded:

"We don’t need this kind of leadership. She must go."

@warrenfer1 asked:

"Wow, we really have ministers for nothing, I mean how many people even knew she was a minister? What next a minister for traffic signs?"

@zwelisibuyi commented:

"These blue light brigades are too arrogant. They must be removed by 2024."

@GailAllan15 added:

"But the SA weather service can predict widespread rain and the possibility of flooding. She cannot come here now and say this came out of the blue."

@Tresley complained:

"The type of arrogance these leaders have is shameful."

@tshifterrain claimed:

"Only when she needed their votes they were God."

Numerous households have been affected by the flash floods caused by heavy rains

According to TimesLIVE, at least 2 000 households are estimated to have been affected by the flash floods in Soweto alone.

While Kubayi deflects responsibility, ActionSA's chairperson for Gauteng, Bongani Baloyi is taking action. Baloyi said ActionSA would write to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to request that a provincial state of disaster be declared.

Baloyi said ActionSA implored the Gauteng government to respond to the floods with haste rather than waiting eight months to act as was the case with the KwaZulu-Natal floods in 2021.

