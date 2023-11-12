The police have intensified their search for 33-year-old Zimbabwean woman after a gruesome discovery

The woman is on the run after a mutilated body was found by the police in a suitcase in Wattville, Benoni

The horrific murder has shaken South Africans and many expressed their shock on social media

The police discovered a mutilated body in a suitcase in Wattville, Benoni. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @Am_Blujay/Twitter

EKURHULENI - A chilling discovery has sent shockwaves through the community of Wattville in Benoni on the East Rand. The police launched a manhunt to locate a 33-year-old Zimbabwean woman in connection to a horrifying suitcase murder.

The Gauteng police spokesperson, Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, revealed that crime prevention wardens stumbled upon the gruesome scene during patrols on Saturday.

Woman Flees as mutilated body found

According to SowetanLIVE, the wardens stumbled upon a man and a woman pushing a heavy suitcase during their patrols. Upon stopping the pair and inspecting the bag, the woman abruptly fled the scene. Inside the suitcase, a mutilated body was discovered. The 53-year-old man was promptly arrested.

Victim's girlfriend identified

Detectives unveiled that the woman on the run was the victim's girlfriend, and the couple lived together in Actonville. The police are continuing with investigations as circumstances surrounding this grisly murder remain unclear.

See some of the comments below:

Reff Muzibukwe said:

"Too late she is in Zimbabwe as we speak and you don't know her identity as she came illegally in the country"

Kurauone Sithole stated:

"Let the police arrest that woman."

Doty Rivombo mentioned:

"We lay the blame squarely at Luthuli House. These people want to wipe us out and then occupy."

Yolanda Tsietsi wrote:

"Yoh hayi mntakabawo. Just close the border. Yeeer."

Ma Lee Pheladi posted:

"It's very scary and sometimes not surprising what's happening in our country. We have all nations of de world in South Africa."

