Change isn't always welcomed with open arms, especially when it comes to the familiar comforts of everyday life. One young Afrikaans man voiced his dissatisfaction with the altered flavour of a popular brand's instant noodles and received support from the online community.

New noodles recipe is a no-no

A student named Wiehan took to his TikTok account (@wiehan_fouche) to air his grievances about Maggi's 2-minute noodles while holding the brand's beef-flavoured option.

Trying his best to speak in English, Wiehan comically got teary-eyed when he complained about the new taste:

"Although my English isn't delicious, it's more delicious than the new recipe. It's disgusting. If you want to change the recipe, great, but bring back the old flavours too. Bring back the old recipe."

Watch the video below:

SA feels Afrikaans student's pain

Thousands of South African online users rushed to the disappointed TikTokker's comment section to share that they could relate to his comical struggles. Some suggested other brands to help him and his tastebuds out.

A saddened @datboi_ronii shared:

"It doesn't taste the way it used to. It's not the same anymore."

@zizii.booo told Wiehan:

"I noticed Maggi's noodles started to change about two years ago. I did an immediate shift to Kellogg's. I’m now with Indomie, and I’m obsessed."

@_faadia said with a laugh:

"You should really switch to Indomie. Expand your noodle experience."

@lissasamuels shared their struggles about one of the flavours:

"My children looked at me in disgust at the new chicken flavour. What must mothers do now?"

@meeda26 told the online community:

"I knew it tasted weird. I didn't even realise they changed it. I just stopped buying it."

@tee_payy said with humour:

"Thank you for switching to English."

