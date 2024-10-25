A VW Polo owner shared a hack to keep his car badge secure and posted the demonstration on TikTok

The video shows the method of securing the badge with strong glue, and it gathered thousands of views

Mzansi had mixed reactions with some praising the hack, while others doubted it would stop determined thieves

It’s no secret that owning a Polo in Mzansi means keeping a close eye on your car.

Securing car part

One Polo owner decided to share his hack for securing that iconic VW badge on his TikTok account @bopla_phoenix.

In the clip, a gent is seen using Sikaflex adhesive to secure the badge, making it way harder for anyone to swipe it.

High-risk car in South Africa

With how common it is for VW badges to disappear, it’s no surprise that the video racked up thousands of views pretty quickly. The TikTokker’s idea was to make it tough enough that a thief would give up before they could pry off the badge.

The hack definitely got TikTok buzzing. Some users were all for it, saying it’s worth a shot to deter badge thieves. But others weren’t so convinced.

@ManofIntegrity asked:

"What's the name of that glue? I tried sticking mine with Super Glue and Q bonds but still."

@mj wrote:

"Nna ngwana moloi keno bula mbobo net for control. 😁"

@Pumezo87 stated:

"If I had a VW I would just get the badgeless grill."

@KODubs8 mentioned:

"They will force it out and take out the whole front spoiler my bro."

@INKABI commented:

"VW is failing to do that but charging a lot!"

@iMbali said:

"I'm scared they will damage the car trying to remove it. 😭😭"

@TERANO suggested:

"Put razer there. 😂"

@de-klerk ndlovu added:

"They will take the whole grill. Wait and see. 😁"

@rocks said:

"Relapile ke di nyaope boys."

