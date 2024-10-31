Daliwonga Matiwane has been announced as the brand ambassador for Diesel, marking a significant partnership for the Amapiano sensation

Amapiano sensation Daliwonga Matiwane has inked a major deal with one of the biggest fashion brands in the world. The star was recently named as the brand ambassador for Diesel.

Daliwonga Matiwane has been named as the new brand ambassador for Diesel. Image: Original

Source: Original

Congratulations are in order for Seduce Me hitmaker Daliwonga Matiwane, who has just been announced as the Diesel ambassador.

A statement shared with Briefly News noted that Diesel partnered with Daliwonga because of his unmatched track record. He is among the best Amapiano stars at the moment. His distinctive music lyrics, soothing voice, and dynamic presence make him one of the most exciting artists in the market. Part of the statement read:

"As part of his ambassadorship, Daliwonga will be part of branded content and events, showcasing Diesel’s latest collections and embodying the brand’s spirit of self-expression. His unique perspective will bring a fresh narrative to Diesel’s initiatives in the South African market and foster a deeper connection with fans and customers alike."

Daliwonga excited to join Diesel

The Amapiano hitmaker is excited about joining the Diesel family. He said he can't wait for fans to see the magic he will create with Diesel. He said:

"I'm excited to team up with Diesel. I've always loved how they push boundaries and include everyone. I can't wait to share my love for music and creativity through this partnership and encourage others to be true to themselves.”

Source: Briefly News