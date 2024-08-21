South African rapper and entrepreneur K.O. recently announced his new venture

The S.E.T.E. hitmaker announced his partnership with alcohol brand Martell as their new ambassador

Chief Marketing Officer for Pernod Ricard Africa & Middle East, Nthabi Motsoeneng, shared with Briefly News that this partnership with K.O. encourages individuals to forge their paths

K.O bagged a new partnership. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Ntokozo Mdhluli, popularly known as K.O., has bagged a new partnership with an alcohol brand.

K.O becomes new ambassador of Martell

Great things come to that wait; the S.E.T.E. hitmaker is the greatest example of this powerful quote, as good things have come his way since he dropped his hit track S.E.T.E.

Recently, the rapper announced on his Instagram page that he had signed a new partnership with Martell and would become their latest ambassador.

Nthabi Motsoeneng, the Chief Marketing Officer for Pernod Ricard Africa & Middle East, shared with Briefly News about the purpose of their partnership with K.O.

She said:

"Martell remains committed to honouring those who courageously embrace challenges for the greater good rather than adhering to norms that serve only a select few. Our partnership with K.O encourages individuals to forge their own paths and question the status quo."

K.O. also shared with Briefly News how happy he is to have partnered with such an iconic brand:

"I am thrilled to officially partner with a brand as iconic as Martell as their new ambassador - where my passion for music and fashion meets the artistry of fine cognac. Here’s to elevating every moment with style and swag as we plan some really dope audacious stuff together just for you."

K.O. also posted about this on his social media page and wrote:

"Thank you to the SA @martellofficial team for bringing me on board as an ambassador for the brand. Kicking off a new and exciting partnership! Celebrated with the members, cheers to a bright future."

See the post below:

A-Reece and Kelvin Momo set S.A. amped after seemingly confirming a joint E.P.

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African music lovers are in for a treat as two of the industry's top artists hinted that they are working together on an E.P. Amapiano star Kelvin Momo set social media on fire when he revealed that he might be working on new music with A-Reece.

Kelvin Momo and A-Reece are a duo we never knew we needed. The stars seem busy in the studio doing what they do best.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News