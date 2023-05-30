South African rapper, K.O has indicated that he aspires for international stardom, inspired by DJ Black Coffee

The SETE hitmaker said he cherishes his experience at the 2011 BET Awards and desires global success

Fans praised K.O's ambitions and K.O anticipated a potential collaboration with fellow emcee Cassper Nyovest

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

K.O wants to become the Black Coffee of SA hip-hop. Images: @realblackcoffee @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

South African rapper K.O, with over a decade of experience in the music industry, is determined to achieve international stardom. In a recent series of reflective Twitter posts, he expressed his aspirations and revealed his admiration for Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee.

K.O has said he wants to follow in the footsteps of Black Coffee

Recalling his time at the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles, where he had the opportunity to mingle with Hollywood stars, K.O shared that it was a cherished memory he will forever hold dear.

Inspired by Black Coffee's global success, he expressed his desire to replicate that on an even grander scale, reports TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

When asked what kept him going, K.O wrote:

"The dream! I want to be SA hip-hop's Black Coffee. I've tasted what the world feels like outside South Africa, I'm addicted."

Mzansi was impressed by K.O's ambitions

Fans were impressed by K.O's response and praised Black Cofee for being an inspiration

@Rapspikitjo_G said:

"Bless up, King ❤️"

@chris_mavuthela said:

"This is it. A great inspiration @RealBlackCoffee. For it would be seating with him preferably no cameras or whatever for the media."

The rapper also hinted at a collab with fellow emcee Cassper Nyovest:

K.O: rapper M.T. accuses SETE hitmaker of stealing Skhanda concept from him, says Sizwe Dhlomo can attest

Previously Briefly News reported on K.O. being accused of stealing the concept of Skhanda.

@ThisIsColbert uploaded a video of M.T. claiming that he invented the Skhanda concept and rap flow, but K.O stole it and made it popular.

M.T. also stated that Sizwe Dhlomo and Rashid Kay are witnesses that he is the originator of the Skhanda rap style that K.O. profited from and is credited for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News