UX: Breaking down the buzzword to unlock exceptional value

In the world of healthcare, User Experience (UX) is more than a friendly receptionist at your GP, or an easy-to-process claim with your medical aid – it can save lives. It's that critical.

UX plays an important role in the medical aid industry. Image: Supplied.

“A patient who feels well-cared for by a doctor will share more crucial, even if its vulnerable, information. A doctor who has full-proof technology, can pick up irregularities in patient results, and a medical aid that keeps their members central to every process and interaction, can ensure the best care is provided,” says Sharon Klein, senior manager of Digital Innovation and Stakeholder Experience at Medihelp Medical Scheme.

“UX is the overall experience a person has when interacting with a product, system, or service. This encompasses all aspects of the interaction, including ease of use, accessibility, and satisfaction. UX is not limited to the visual design but includes functionality, usability, performance, and the emotional response elicited from users. It is a holistic approach that ensures that every touchpoint with the user is optimised for a seamless, enjoyable, and effective interaction.”

UX plays an important role in the medical aid industry as patients and healthcare professionals rely heavily on medical aid systems to access essential services, information, and support.

Four top impacts

A well-designed UX in this sector can significantly impact:

Accessibility: A user-friendly interface ensures that individuals, including those with varying levels of tech proficiency or disabilities, can access their medical aid services easily. This is particularly important in emergency situations where quick and efficient access to information is crucial.

Efficiency: Streamlined processes and intuitive design reduce the time and effort required to perform tasks such as processing claims, checking benefits, or managing accounts. This leads to quicker resolutions and a more efficient service overall.

Streamlined processes and intuitive design reduce the time and effort required to perform tasks such as processing claims, checking benefits, or managing accounts. This leads to quicker resolutions and a more efficient service overall. Member satisfaction: Positive UX contributes to higher satisfaction levels among users. When users can navigate services effortlessly and find what they need without frustration, it fosters trust and loyalty towards the medical aid.

Positive UX contributes to higher satisfaction levels among users. When users can navigate services effortlessly and find what they need without frustration, it fosters trust and loyalty towards the medical aid. Compliance and accuracy: Inaccurate data handling or difficult-to-navigate systems can lead to errors that may affect patient care or lead to compliance issues. A well-designed UX minimises these risks by ensuring clarity and precision in every interaction.

A well-designed UX in this sector can significantly impact the medical aid industry. Image: Supplied.

Function vs. aesthetics in UX design

Says Klein, “When designing user experiences, both function and aesthetics play crucial roles, but their importance can vary depending on the context.”

Functionality is about ensuring that a system works effectively and efficiently. This includes intuitive navigation, clear labelling, and logical workflows. In the medical aid industry, functional design is critical as it directly impacts the user's ability to perform essential tasks accurately and swiftly.

Aesthetics enhance the overall experience by making interactions more pleasant and engaging. "They should complement rather than overshadow functionality. Aesthetically pleasing designs can improve user engagement and satisfaction but must not compromise usability. The two should be balanced," says Klein.

Investment in UX

Investing in UX requires a significant allocation of time, effort, and resources.

“This investment includes hiring the right people, enabling them with the latest tools and technology, and encouraging a research mindset. While the initial investment may seem substantial, the long-term benefits often outweigh the costs, as a well-designed UX can lead to greater user satisfaction and efficiency as well as retention and reduced queries and complaints.”

UX is becoming less of a nice to have, and more of a basic customer expectation. Investing in UX is investing in delivering on customer expectations. The results will be a competitive advantage, increased operational efficiency with reduced errors and more efficient operations, revenue growth and increased customer satisfaction. "A happy customer is a loyal customer," Klein concludes.

User experience design is not just digital, and it's not just for creatives designing apps. Every person who has a contact point with a member impacts their experience. If a member is central to what we do as Medihelp, then everyone from Product Solutions designers, to Marketers, to Financial Advisors play key roles in delighting members and creating exceptional experiences.

