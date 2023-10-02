A video showing a man in Johannesburg peeing out of a moving car has gone viral, leaving some people mortified

TikTok user @caiveen_ shared the video, laughing at how the man casually urinated from the car

Some South African people couldn’t hold back the laughter, while others shook their heads in shame

Everyone has been in a situation where they are in the car and need to wee really badly. However, not many of us can say we have peed from a moving car – this man can, though.

Someone shared the video, laughing at how the man casually urinated from the car, and it went viral. Image: (TikTok / @caiveen_ )

Source: TikTok

You see a lot of wild things happening in South Africa. From bus surfing on the highway to people peeing from moving cars, nothing is surprising anymore.

Joburg man pees from moving car

TikTok user @caiveen_ shared the video showing a man sitting in a moving car with the door open and peeing as people drove past. We are not sure if it was horror or humour, but the man had a good laugh.

This man was fearless and clearly had zero care that other cars were surrounding him.

Take a look:

Mzansi discusses public urination

While there were a lot of people laughing, there were also people who couldn’t understand why someone would do this.

Read some of the mixed reactions below:

Lover of things aka Marato was defeated:

“Gauteng”

Respect shared:

“I blame a driver ngabe sibone kahle”

Tshepa was not impressed:

“We don’t say sies enough in this country .”

Faith-assassian said:

“I can imagine Jesus watching this from heaven ”

yoni333pop was amused:

“That laugh I'm dead.”

KwaZulu-Natal man fined R2k for urinating in mall, Mzansi welcomes ruling: “Toilets meant for that”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a man who urinated in a mall car park was fined R2000 at the Boardwalk Mall in Richards Bay.

The incident had many tongues wagging, with some social media users praising the law enforcement officials and others saying they should focus their attention elsewhere.

Ward councillor Henning de Wet took to Facebook to share a snap of the fine. He said the “brazen offender” audaciously urinated in a public space.

