A KwaZulu-Natal man was fined R2000 after he was found urinating in the Boardwalk Mall car park in Richards Bay

Ward councillor Henning de Wet said the man would either have to appear in court or pay a fine of R2000

Social media users have welcomed the fine and believe that it should be enforced more widely in public spaces

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

KWAZULU-NATAL - A man who urinated in a mall car park was fined R2000 at the Boardwalk Mall in Richards Bay.

A KwaZulu-Natal man was fined R2000 for publicly urinating. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The incident had many tongues wagging, with some social media users praising the law enforcement officials and others saying they should focus their attention elsewhere.

Ward councillor Henning de Wet took to Facebook to share a snap of the fine. He said the “brazen offender” audaciously urinated in a public space.

De Wet said the man would either have to appear in court or pay a fine of R2000 to avoid having a criminal record or imprisonment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Well done to the City of uMhlathuze traffic department, this is a step in the right direction,” said the ward councillor.

According to TimesLIVE, the social media post has been widely shared on neighbourhood groups.

Social media users react to the fine:

Simphiwe Simphiwe said:

“That's good we are tired of people who don't think. How can you just urinate in the mall if your mind is functioning very well... because there are toilets meant for that.”

Sbusiso Madondo posted:

“I’m not condoning public urinating, but R2000 is too steep.”

Bruce Gedye wrote:

“Expensive and a little late learning about a little dignity in public. You're not a bloody animal man!”

Madimetja Ntsoane commented:

“I don't understand why we must pay for mall toilets while we are customers and shops pay rent to mall management.”

Molwa Ntwa added:

“KZN is full of funny things I'm not surprised.”

Woman sent to prison for 15 months after she punched a flight attendant, ordered to pay R400k in damages

Briefly News also reported that an American woman has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after she punched a flight attendant in the face. The Californian woman was also ordered to pay R400 000 ($26 000) in damages and an R116 000 ($7 500) fine.

Vyvianna Quinonez punched the flight attendant while onboard a flight between Sacramento and San Diego and broke her teeth in the process.

In addition to the prison sentence, damages and fine, Quinonez has been banned from flying for three years and has to attend anger management classes and counselling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News