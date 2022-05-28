A Californian woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay R400 000 in damages and a R116 000 fine

Vyvianna Quinonez attacked the flight attendant after she was asked to buckle her seat belt, secure her table and just her face mask

The flight attendant suffered three chipped teeth, two of which required crowns, and a cut under her left eye that needed stitches

An American woman has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after she punched a flight attendant in the face. The Californian woman was also ordered to pay R400 000 ($26 000) in damages and an R116 000 ($7 500) fine.

A flight attendant's teeth were broken and her face cut after a woman punched her in the face. Photo credit: ABC7/YouTube

Vyvianna Quinonez punched the flight attendant while onboard a flight between Sacramento and San Diego and broke her teeth in the process.

In addition to the prison sentence, damages and fine, Quinonez has been banned from flying for three years and has to attend anger management classes and counselling.

The incident

While the flight was making its final descent, the attendant asked Quinonez to fasten her seat belt, secure her tray table and adjust her face mask according to ABC News.

However, instead of complying with the instructions, Quinonez took out her phone and began recording the flight attendant then stood up, pushed her and punched her in the face and grabbed her hair before other passengers pulled her away.

The assault was captured by another passenger on their cell phone. The flight attendant had to have stitches for a cut under her left eye and three of her teeth were chipped, two of them needed crowns according to the Huffingtonpost.

