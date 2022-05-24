A mother-to-be left netizens alarmed after sharing that she underwent foetal surgery that entailed giving birth to her son and having him put back inside of her

Jaiden Ashlea revealed that the complex procedure was to save the life of her unborn baby, who was diagnosed with spina bifida

Doctors made a cesarean incision along her stomach, broke her water, and successfully repaired the sizable lesion on the baby’s back

An expectant mum broke the internet after sharing a video about how she gave birth to her son, only to have him put back inside her again before his actual birth date.

Jaiden Ashlea posted a video of herself after undergoing foetal surgery. She revealed that it was a success, although the recovery was “something else”.

A pregnant woman had netizens shook after sharing how her baby was removed and replaced back into her. Image: @jaiden.ashlea/Instagram, @jaiden.ashlea/TikTok

In the video she wrote:

“Birthing my baby for him to be put back in and 11 weeks later be born again.”

It was later established that the complex procedure was part of an elaborate plan to save the baby’s life.

The New York Post reported that when the 23-year-old mom-to-be had a prenatal anatomy scan at 18 weeks of pregnancy in March, it showed that her son had spina bifida, a congenital defect that adversely affects a fetus’ spinal cord during gestation and can lead to learning and developmental disabilities and paralysis.

Ashlea says she soon sought second and third opinions from specialists in Orlando, which is just over two hours away from her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.

“I was in shock. I couldn’t even speak when the doctor was telling us this."

Ashlea learned that there was hope for her son. She could potentially undergo cutting-edge surgery to repair his spine while he was still gestating.

Roughly six weeks after the troubling diagnosis, Ashlea went under the knife. Doctors made a cesarean incision along her stomach, broke her water and successfully repaired the sizable lesion, or abnormality, plaguing the L2 vertebrae in the baby’s lower back.

Then they repositioned the tot inside Ashlea’s tummy, sewed her up and put her on strict bed rest until the baby develops enough for an actual C-section delivery at 37 weeks. The procedure involved full anaesthesia and took roughly six hours.

The mum further said:

"But they monitor you very closely, so the next two weeks I’ll be in Orlando in a Ronald McDonald house after already being in hospital for a week."

Jaiden said that the doctors refilled the area with saline and it became the amniotic fluid again, Times Now News reported.

Ashlea is about 27 weeks along and has noticed her baby’s health has improved.

Cyber citizens were left baffled by her initial post. Check out the TikTok video and the comments below:

Emma Caldwell reacted:

“What in the Grey's Anatomy.”

Jesse asked:

“All I can think is how do they close the sack again and replace waters that have broken?”

Michaela Marie Kelly replied:

“Fellow fetal surgery and spina bifida momma here! Reach out if you need anything! You’re amazing, love!!”

kiara commented:

“Does that mean he has two birthdays??”

Rebecca shared:

“Grey’s Anatomy tik tok landed me here but sending prayers for your little boy and you.”

Source: Briefly News