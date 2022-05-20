Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, is being accused of sexual misconduct in a new report

According to information obtained by Business Insider, a SpaceX flight attendant went into a non-disclosure agreement with the company after Musk made sexual advances to her

A declaration reveals that the unnamed woman is said to have been paid about R4 million to keep quiet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It appears SpaceX's CEO has found himself in a public sexual misconduct incident after a former employee of the aerospace firm came out in the open about how he exposed himself to her back in 2016.

The unnamed SpaceX flight attendant for SpaceX disclosed that Musk had requested her "do more" during a massage and was paid $250,000 (about R4 million) to keep mum about the incident.

A former SpaceX employee has come out with damning claims about Elon Musk making sexual advances towards her. Image: PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by Business Insider, the attendant worked as a member of the cabin crew on a contract basis for SpaceX's corporate jet fleet. She accused Musk of exposing his erect penis to her, rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage, according to interviews and documents obtained by the publication.

Encouraged to get licensed as a masseuse

The incident, which took place in 2016, is alleged in a declaration signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim. According to the declaration, the attendant confided to the friend that after taking the flight attendant job, she was encouraged to get licensed as a masseuse so that she could give Musk massages. It was during one such massage in a private cabin on Musk's Gulfstream G650ER, she told the friend, that Musk propositioned her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Musk’s response

After Insider contacted Musk for comment, he emailed to ask for more time to respond and said there is "a lot more to this story."

"If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light," he wrote, calling the story is a "politically motivated hit piece."

Over the last few months, the CEO has ramped up negative comments on the Democratic party and “wokeness”. He said that he would be voting Republican going forward, Electrek reported.

The infamous massage

The flight attendant told her friend that the billionaire SpaceX and Tesla founder asked her to come to his room during a flight in late 2016 "for a full body massage," the declaration says.

When she arrived, the attendant found that Musk "was completely naked except for a sheet covering the lower half of his body." During the massage, the declaration says, Musk "exposed his genitals" and then "touched her and offered to buy her a horse if she would 'do more,' referring to the performance of sex acts."

Offered to buy her a horse

The attendant, who rides horses, declined and continued with the massage without engaging in any sexual conduct. The attendant "is not for sale," the friend's declaration said. "She is not going to perform sexual favors for money or gifts." The incident occurred during a flight to London.

The severance agreement

In November 2018, Musk, SpaceX, and the flight attendant entered into a severance agreement granting the attendant a $250,000 payment in exchange for a promise not to sue over the claims.

Elon Musk's mom Maye shuts down fake news that supermodel Sky Ferreira declined date with her son to Met Gala

In another story, Briefly News reported that Elon Musk’s mother, Maye shut down rumours and fake reports that her son was rejected by a supermodel to accompany him to the Met Gala.

This was after the Pop Crave (@newypost) took to Twitter post that Elon had been turned down by Sky Ferreira as his plus one at the "biggest night in fashion" event.

The post was captioned: “It girl, model, singer, songwriter, Sky Ferreira declines date with Elon Musk after being asked by his team at the 2022’s Met Gala.”

Source: Briefly News