A 'bored' man went to go bag himself a Beemer to alleviate his mood and left Mzansi peeps feeling salty

The car in question is a sporty-looking M4 that has a bright gold colour and looks fit for high-octane driving

The whole event made South Africans incredibly suspicious to the point they investigated the validity of the pics

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A 'bored' gent who didn't have much to do went out of his way to bag himself a bright gold Beemer, leaving SA peeps feeling salty and curious about it.

A 'bored' man caught the attention of suspicious Mzansi peeps after flexing his newly purchased gold colour, Beemer. Images: @Bobbysambo/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Bobbysambo is the gent that posted the snaps that made peeps put on their detective hats. Some peeps scrutinized the Twitter post and came to the conclusion that not all was as straightforward as it seemed.

The car itself is stunning and comes at a very pricey cost. The model in the image is the older BMW M4 Coupe (F82) one that isn't as expensive as the new one but can still retail around the 800 thousand Rand price range based on Auto Trader prices.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nonetheless, peeps were not too sure about the car and the gent purchasing, while some actually liked it. See the comments below:

@Limpho_ZA said:

"So you are jaftha ? Aren't you Jeff? Nakhona how come you ain't showing us when they gave you the key or, better yet when you drove it out, if there's one app where you can't fool us, it's twitter, we got CSI's outchea."

@AstroKay mentioned:

"Let me give you my account number, in case you get bored again ntwana."

@RealFun05266982 commented:

"Just say you bought your first car buddy . People who get bored and buy cars because they are bored they don’t go for used cars."

@akani_king posted:

"Please take this car for diagnostic check with BMW."

@Sthugen shared:

"It’s people questioning if it’s really him who bought the car that throw me off. Guys, asihlupheki sonke. Just congratulate Jeff on his new wheels niyeke umona.‍♂️"

@K_Mazanza said:

"Jeff, please listen to me and cancel that deal. You only buy brand new if you want high performing cars."

@Khesh1206 mentioned:

"You meant you were bored like seriously? "

@KonasNedondwe posted:

"The negative comments, nice being black yooo "

Side hustle to foot the bill: Woman sells pics of feet online to make big moola, peeps have mixed reactions

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a young lady who sells pics of her feet for cash on the internet has opened up about the ins and outs of the trade.

The sis explained how she finds her buyers, the factors she considers when setting prices, and how she ensures she cannot be identified.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News