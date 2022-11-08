Mzansi peeps were impressed by partygoers telling Bheki Cele and the police that they wanted to continue partying

The clip highlights the jovial and carefree nature most South Africans have when it comes to having a good time

Folks across the country loved the vibe the people had in the video and talked about how this place was scripted

It's never a dull day in South Africa, and a bunch of partygoers who told Minister of Police Bheki Cele and his cops that they wanted to continue partying proved that.

SA peeps applauded partygoers who told Bheki Cele and the police they wanted to party and made side-splitting jokes.

@VusiMzobe shared the clip online because of how surprised he was at how the crowd responded to the presence of Bheki. The Twitter post made Mzansi howl and share hilarious jokes about what happens in South Africa.

When it comes to partying, SA peeps know how to do it well, so much so that the music Mzansi dances to has become a viral phenomenon worldwide. The vibes even seep their way into some schools (minus the alcohol, of course), where teachers dance with their students.

The clip shows how passionate peeps were to party up a storm by saying, "Bheki, we want to party". Peeps couldn't get enough of the groovy vibes. See the comments below:

@therewasFocus said:

" Deep down uBheki his feeling the vibe, Ai South Africa is a movie I can't believe what I saw."

@dante_lway commented:

"It’s man’s saying only in SA lol fam this been happening all over the world for years."

@Joey_MakG posted:

@JerryDaLegend1 mentioned:

"Did he gate crush their party or what?"

@ascendedseer said:

"This country is just vibes all round. Only losers want to leave this country."

@Bongani21101552 shared:

@AshleyMehlape commented:

"This is unmatched kamo ke di cheesecake"

@don__pablito said:

"That smile at the end gave him flashbacks to his drinking days "

