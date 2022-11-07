A student collected a certificate at a prize-giving event in a viral video that SA peeps were incredibly proud of

The happy pupil walked to the stage with the audience, expressing how joyful they were for his achievement

Folks across Mzansi peppered the comment section with positive messages praising the happy learner and his teachers

A jovial pupil took to the stage to collect a certificate at a prize-giving event in a viral clip with Mzansi peeps beaming for the student.

A student's happy viral moment at his prize-giving had Mzansi peeps everywhere glad for him and applauding the pupil. Images: getthobabakhensi/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The uplifting clip drew over 5 million views on TikTok, which is wonderful for anyone with an account. getthobabakhensi posted the clip online, where netizens worldwide saw the young man's happy moment.

The clip starts with an eruption of noise from the gent's fellow pupils. He moves about energetically, taking in the kudos that peeps were gleefully dishing out. He makes his way to the stage, where he gets hugged but what can be assumed to be his teacher.

He then walks towards the person giving out the certs, shakes their hand and proudly holds onto his achievement.

Mzansi peeps loved the energy the happy student gave. See the comments below:

3kay22 said:

"So im shedding tears bcz of a random video showing a kid moonwalking, hugging his teachers and crowds celebrating his win❤ we are proud of you!"

nyakallowakhanya mentioned:

"He's probably the most naughtiest yet very intelligent type of learner, and everybody knows this hence the excitement "

⭒ Krispymunchies ⭒ commented:

"Ahhh, this is amazing, and congrats to him ✨"

JamesPaseka posted:

"That girl who accompanied him is important."

Slindelo Ma bbe shared:

"I don't care what the award is for, it his joy for me ✌"

kholekacoliezulu said:

"The hugs his giving his teachers? Please "

Tella mentioned:

"The girl that was behind him, shes really not a Jealous student "

Owethu commented:

"Teachers forever knew his potential. They never gave up on him. He made himself and teachers proud."

