Jacques Nienaber said the Springboks remain determined to defend their Rugby World Cup title

He said the 13-8 defeat against Ireland was not a knockout blow and that can still stand a chance to bring the trophy home

South Africans are still reeling from the loss and some blamed the white jerseys for giving the team bad luck

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Springboks want the team to return to a winning streak. Image: @Springboks

Source: Twitter

PARIS - Jacques Nienaber remains certain that the Springboks can successfully defend their Rugby World Cup title.

However, he acknowledged that changes are needed if they are to secure a historic fourth championship, reported TimesLIVE.

Nienaber expresses the Springboks' determination

The Springbok coach witnessed his team's narrow 13-8 defeat to Ireland in a tense match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final moments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The outcome at a packed Stade de France on Saturday does not spell disaster for the Boks, but it does pose some challenging questions they would prefer to avoid.

SA's nail-biting clash with Ireland

Nienaber said the team's primary goal in the Rugby World Cup competition is to emerge as champions.

He added that the Boks went up against the world's top-ranked team and came close to securing a result in the 79th minute.

Springboks jerseys spark a debate

Read some of the comments below:

@Ncusane

"That jersey brings bad omens. "

@ZukilepL

"Give us our traditional jersey please."

@Pillosophist mentioned:

"Yeah because you would have won if you were wearing a different colour jersey!"

@nickpagemat tweeted:

"That white jersey is costing us Springboks."

Russel Patterson mentioned"

"Got beaten by a better team who kept their cool and forced The Boks to make errors."

Mahlatse Pilusa wrote:

"Maybe it's a blessing in disguise, South Africa can beat France in the quarter-finals."

Bongani Mgubela commented:

"A very intense game indeed. Amabhokobhoko are down but certainly not out."

Prozesky Khoza stated:

"Springboks must learn from what happened in this match going forward. It is a good timing. We still have a great chance to bring it back home. MAYIBUYE!"

Maseehullah Prince Gangat added:

"Springboks next time don't make fun of Romania cause KARMA will come around again for you all. "

Siyabulela Michael Madosi said:

"Strategically avoided playing New Zealand."

Rugby World Cup 2023: SA devastated by Ireland’s victory over Springboks: “Our kickers are terrible”

In another article, Briefly News reported that Ireland, the top-ranked team, narrowly won their second Rugby World Cup encounter against South Africa, who held the second spot.

Ireland weathered the Spingboks' physicality and capitalised on their inefficient kicking, securing a 13-8 victory in a fiercely contested match on Saturday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News