A dedicated police sergeant from South Africa has secured the IBFF World Championship title in bodybuilding

This victory has not only brought pride to the nation, but the photos also inspired many across Mzansi

The competition on the international stage was tough, but the cops' unwavering commitment and hard work paid off, earning him the championship

A South African police sergeant has been crowned the IBFF World Champion for bodybuilding. Images: SAPS

A South African Police sergeant has emerged as a true champion on the international stage.

Cop claims bodybuilding world title

Representing South Africa at the prestigious International Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBFF) World Championship held in Slovenia, Sergeant Hansie Mokgoshi clinched the coveted first place.

The IBFF World Championship is a fiercely competitive event that attracts top bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts from around the globe. To secure the first-place spot is a testament to his unwavering determination, hard work, and discipline.

The South African Police Services Facebook page shared the post, offering their heartfelt congratulations for his outstanding achievement.

Mzansi congratulates sergeant

This South African champion's remarkable journey and triumph at the IBFF World Championship have solidified his position as a world-class athlete, earning his peers' and supporters' respect and admiration.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Nkosinathi Masina commented:

"The man, congratulations Sergeant."

@Mashiachidi Wesley shared:

"Congratulations Sergeant,we proud of you colleague keep up the amazing work."

@Albert Phadu said:

"Congratulations, my sergeant."

@Sefako Modisa praised:

"Congratulations, Trainer."

@Khaya Cwele clapped:

"Congratulations my trainer."

@Coolest-dad Mckate said:

"Now it's time he goes to the streets and make tsotsis dance."

@Rotondwa Pearl Makhokha applauded:

"Congratulations Serg keep up the great work. We are proud of you and your accomplishments."

@Clarah Nompisikati Sotobe commented:

"Congratulations my commander on the rank as well as the cup."

