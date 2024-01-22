Local celebrities sent celebratory messages to UFC fighter Dricus Du Plessis following his win in Canada

Dricus Du Plessis made history by winning the middleweight title recently and becoming UFC champion

In his message, he sent a powerful message to South Africans and the energy was reciprocated by Mzansi

Dricus Du Plessis was celebrated by local celebrities following his win as UFC champion. Image: @dricusduplessis

Source: Instagram

History was made when UFC fighter Dricus Du Plessis won the middleweight title in Canada.

Du Plessis makes Mzansi proud with recent win

Dricus Du Plessis made history by being the first South African athlete to win the middleweight title recently against American former reigning champion Sean Strickland.

The match took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Following his match, Du Plessis sent a post showing his facial bruises and thanked South Africa for their support leading up to his victory.

"History has been made. This is Africa we fear nothing and certainly no one!! Thank you, South Africa; it’s an honour to represent our beautiful nation."

Mzansi celebs gives Dricus his flowers

Local celebrities sent celebratory messages to the UFC champ. From the likes of Siya and Rachel Kolisi to Cassper Nyovest.

This is what many had to say:

jonnybones said:

"Nice work."

damonarchary lauded:

"Well done, Champ."

bryanhabana_ exclaimed:

"THE CHAMP IS HERE!!!!!"

solphenduka joked:

"Can't say that fight was an eye opener. Well done champ."

emteerecors said:

"You ate at 100 jabs. You have all my respect in the world."

casspernyovest said:

"So inspiring!!!! What a great story !!! Keep going bro!!! Yebooooo !!! Congratulations my bra!!!!"

peachvanpletzen said:

"Breakfast of champions! Well deserved king!"

usnsa added:

"What a fight that was huge congratulations!!"

rachelkolisi said:

"Thank you."

Siya Kolisi sends congratulatory message to UFC champion

In a previous report from Briefly News, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi congratulated Dricus du Plessis on his big UFC title win.

Siya Kolisi is one person who knows what it means to bring a world title home and was overflowing with pride.

Fellow Mzansi supporters took to the comments to share what a monumental moment it was for the champ, who also showed immense pride in the Springboks following their Rugby World Cup win.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News